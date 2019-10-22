AUD/USD technical analysis: Struggles to find acceptance above 50% Fibo. level

The AUD/USD pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.7082-0.6671 downfall and quickly retreated few pips from fresh one-month tops set earlier this Tuesday. The positive momentum once again faltered near the 0.6880-90 region, coinciding with a previous congestion zone, which should now act as a key pivotal point and help determine the pair's near-term trajectory. Slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor prompting some profit-taking at higher levels, albeit bullish oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for additional gains. Hence, any pullback below 100-day SMA resistance breakpoint – around the 0.6855 region – is likely to attract some dip-buying interest and help limit the downside near the 0.6830-25 region (38.2% Fibo. level). On the flip side, sustained strength beyond the mentioned barrier has the potential to lift the pair beyond the 0.6900 round figure mark towards testing the next hurdle marked by 61.8% Fibo. level, near the 0.6925 region.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.