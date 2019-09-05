AUD/USD technical analysis: Struggles to clear 0.6820/30 resistance-area, RSI overbought

- AUD/USD surges to a five-week high, confronts key resistance-area amid overbought RSI condition.
- Multiple highs since August 02, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement limit immediate upside.
- 200-bar SMA acts as nearby support.
The AUD/USD pair’s latest run-up towards multi-day top catches a breath around 0.6820 before the European session begins on Thursday.
The pair seems to struggle in clearing the 0.6820/30 key resistance area that comprises of multiple highs marked since August 02 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of July-August decline.
Adding challenges to the upside is overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI).
With this, sellers will look for a break below 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) level around 0.6800 to initiate fresh shorts targeting 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6770. However, 0.6700 and horizontal support around 0.6690/85 could question pair’s further declines.
During the pair’s upside beyond 0.6830, August month high near 0.6870 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level close to 0.6930 will be the key to watch.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6818
|Today Daily Change
|21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|0.6797
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6764
|Daily SMA50
|0.6874
|Daily SMA100
|0.692
|Daily SMA200
|0.7029
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6802
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6789
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6689
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6783
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6732
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6867
