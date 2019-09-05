AUD/USD technical analysis: Struggles to clear 0.6820/30 resistance-area, RSI overbought

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD surges to a five-week high, confronts key resistance-area amid overbought RSI condition.
  • Multiple highs since August 02, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement limit immediate upside.
  • 200-bar SMA acts as nearby support.

The AUD/USD pair’s latest run-up towards multi-day top catches a breath around 0.6820 before the European session begins on Thursday.

The pair seems to struggle in clearing the 0.6820/30 key resistance area that comprises of multiple highs marked since August 02 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of July-August decline.

Adding challenges to the upside is overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI).

With this, sellers will look for a break below 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) level around 0.6800 to initiate fresh shorts targeting 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6770. However, 0.6700 and horizontal support around 0.6690/85 could question pair’s further declines.

During the pair’s upside beyond 0.6830, August month high near 0.6870 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level close to 0.6930 will be the key to watch.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6818
Today Daily Change 21 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.31%
Today daily open 0.6797
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6764
Daily SMA50 0.6874
Daily SMA100 0.692
Daily SMA200 0.7029
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6802
Previous Daily Low 0.6751
Previous Weekly High 0.6789
Previous Weekly Low 0.6689
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6783
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6765
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6732
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6714
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6816
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6867

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

