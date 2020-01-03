AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Slides to over 1-week lows, farther below mid-0.6900s

  • AUD/USD extends this week’s sharp pullback from multi-month tops.
  • Extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts warrant some caution.

The AUD/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session on Friday and tumbled to over one-week lows, around the 0.6930 region in the last hour.

A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade was seen as one of the key factors exerting some intense bearish pressure on perceived riskier currencies – including the Australian dollar.

Break below the 0.6960-55 confluence support – comprising of 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.6839-0.7032 move up and 200-hour SMA – was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.

A subsequent slide below 50% Fibo. level now seems to have paved the way for an extension of the pair's recent sharp pullback from over five-month tops set earlier this week.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly charts are already flashing extremely oversold conditions and have also drifted into the oversold zone on the 4-hourly chart.

This coupled with the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have still managed to hold in the positive territory – though have been losing traction – warrant some caution.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before initiating fresh bearish positions for any further near-term depreciating move.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6934
Today Daily Change -0.0053
Today Daily Change % -0.76
Today daily open 0.6987
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6912
Daily SMA50 0.6865
Daily SMA100 0.6826
Daily SMA200 0.6899
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7021
Previous Daily Low 0.6978
Previous Weekly High 0.6987
Previous Weekly Low 0.6892
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6994
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7004
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6969
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6952
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6926
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7013
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7039
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7056

 

 

