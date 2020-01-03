AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Slides to over 1-week lows, farther below mid-0.6900s

- AUD/USD extends this week’s sharp pullback from multi-month tops.
- Extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts warrant some caution.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session on Friday and tumbled to over one-week lows, around the 0.6930 region in the last hour.
A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade was seen as one of the key factors exerting some intense bearish pressure on perceived riskier currencies – including the Australian dollar.
Break below the 0.6960-55 confluence support – comprising of 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.6839-0.7032 move up and 200-hour SMA – was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
A subsequent slide below 50% Fibo. level now seems to have paved the way for an extension of the pair's recent sharp pullback from over five-month tops set earlier this week.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly charts are already flashing extremely oversold conditions and have also drifted into the oversold zone on the 4-hourly chart.
This coupled with the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have still managed to hold in the positive territory – though have been losing traction – warrant some caution.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before initiating fresh bearish positions for any further near-term depreciating move.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6934
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|0.6987
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6912
|Daily SMA50
|0.6865
|Daily SMA100
|0.6826
|Daily SMA200
|0.6899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7021
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6978
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6892
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6994
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6969
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7013
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7039
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7056
