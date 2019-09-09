AUD/USD technical analysis: Sits near 1-month tops, bulls challenge 50-day SMA

- US-China trade optimism continues to underpin the China-proxy Aussie.
- Sustained move beyond 0.6880 hurdle needed to confirm bullish bias.
The AUD/USD pair added to last week's strong recovery gains and continued gaining positive traction for the fifth consecutive session on Monday. The positive momentum lifted the pair to over one-month tops, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through up-move beyond 50-day SMA resistance.
The mentioned hurdle is closely followed by 50% Fibo. level of the 0.7082-0.6677 downfall, around the 0.6880 region, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for an extension of the recent upward trajectory, even beyond the 0.6900 handle, towards testing the 0.6925 resistance - 61.8% Fibo. level.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and further reinforce the constructive outlook amid renewed optimism over the US-China trade talks, albeit slightly overbought conditions on the 4-hourly chart might turn out to be the only factor capping gains.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move as investors now seemed to move on the sideline ahead of the next key event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting on September 17-18.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6857
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6767
|Daily SMA50
|0.6866
|Daily SMA100
|0.6914
|Daily SMA200
|0.7024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6862
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6806
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6862
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6687
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6827
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6868
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6924
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.1000 on German data
EUR/USD keeps its range near 1.1030, as the shared currency remains unfazed by a bigger-than-expected drop in the German imports. The downside appears cushioned as markets have already priced-in a dovish ECB policy response.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2250 amid Brexit drama, ahead of data
The GBP/USD pair extends losses below the 1.2250 level in the European trading, as markets remain jittery ahead of the key Brexit event risks and UK monthly GDP release.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, just below 107.00 handle
The USD remains well supported by Friday’s upbeat comments by Powell. Bulls seemed unimpressed by fading safe-haven demand amid risk-on mood. Monday’s mostly in line Japanese GDP print does little to provide any impetus.
Gold: Double top breakdown seen on daily chart
Gold is looking south with the daily chart reporting a bearish reversal pattern. On Friday, the yellow metal closed below the Aug. 30 low of $1,517, confirming a double top bearish reversal pattern. Gold could drop $1,480 in the short-term.
Forex Today: China stimulus hopes buoy risk ahead of UK GDP, Brexit showdown
The risk sentiment remains upbeat in the wake of Chinese trade and stimulus hopes after the country’s exports slowed in August. Higher US yields underpin the dollar against the euro, yen and gold.