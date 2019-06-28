AUD/USD technical analysis: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders, Trump-Xi meeting in focus

- The AUD/USD pair built on its recent recovery move from multi-month lows and climbed further beyond the key 0.70 psychological mark on Friday.
- The positive momentum, however, now seems to have stalled near a resistance marked by 50% Fibo. level of the 0.7207-0.6831 recent downfall.
Given this week’s sustained strength above 50-day SMA for the first time in over five weeks and a subsequent move beyond a short-term descending trend-line resistance, the set-up remains in favour of bullish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive momentum and add credence to constructive outlook, though traders await the outcome of the crucial Trump-Xi meeting at the G20 summit.
The mentioned hurdle is closely followed by 100-day EMA, which if cleared will reinforce near-term bullish breakout and set the stage for a move towards testing the 0.7060-65 supply zone – coinciding with 61.8% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near the 0.6975 region (38.2% Fibo.), which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 0.6920 level (23.6% Fibo.).
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7005
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.7009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6943
|Daily SMA50
|0.6964
|Daily SMA100
|0.7037
|Daily SMA200
|0.7104
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6983
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6938
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6831
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7018
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7028
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1400 amid upbeat Core CPI, ahead of G-20
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation beat expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD steady as UK GDP meets expectations, amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters
USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.
Gold sticks to modest gains ahead of US data, focus remains on Trump-Xi meeting
Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains, albeit has managed to hold above the Asian session lows ahead of the highly anticipated US-China trade talks on Saturday.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.