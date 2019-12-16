AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Set-up favours bulls, move beyond 0.6900 handle awaited

- AUD/USD reverses an early dip to 0.6870-65 confluence support.
- Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond 0.6900 mark.
The AUD/USD pair has managed to recover around 15-20 pips from daily lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, albeit remained below the 0.6900 round-figure mark.
The pair showed some resilience near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.6800-0.6938 positive move, which now coincides with 100-hour SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on the 1-hourly chart, supporting prospects for additional gains.
Hence, a move back towards reclaiming the 0.6900 handle – a resistance marked by 23.6% Fibo. level – now looks a distinct possibility amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar.
Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair towards Friday’s swing high, around the 0.6935-40 region, before bulls eventually aim towards the key 0.70 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 0.6870-65 confluence region might continue to protect the immediate downside, which if broken seems to accelerate the slide further towards mid-0.6800s (61.8% Fibo. level).
Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable to slide below the 0.6830 intermediate horizontal support towards challenging the 0.6800 round-figure mark.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6885
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6869
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6819
|Daily SMA50
|0.6825
|Daily SMA100
|0.6806
|Daily SMA200
|0.691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6939
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6863
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6939
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.68
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6994
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays below 1.3350 on poor UK PMIs
GBP/USD hits fresh session lows of 1.3335 following an unexpected drop in the UK's Preliminary Manufacturing and Service PMI reports. However, the downside appears capped amid growing Brexit optimism.
EUR/USD keeps range around 1.1130 on downbeat PMIs
EUR/USD trims gains to trade near 1.1130 region after the sentiment around the euro was dented by the disappointing German and Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMIs. Trade concerns also keep the gains limited.
The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations
Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.
Gold consolidates in a range, flat-lined around $1475 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the $1475 region.
USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum
Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.