AUD/USD technical analysis: Set-up favours bullish traders, sustained move beyond 0.6900 awaited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Remains confined in a broader trading range held over the past one week or so.
  • The downside seems limited near 50-day SMA amid US-China trade optimism.

The AUD/USD pair edged higher through the early European session on Monday, albeit remained confined well within a one-week-old trading range around 50% Fibo. level of the 0.7082-0.6677 downfall.

However, the fact that the pair has found acceptance above 50-day SMA for the first time since late-July, the set-up seems tiled in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for a further near-term up-move.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have been gaining positive traction and further add credence to the constructive set-up amid the recent encouraging US-China trade-related developments.

Hence, a sustained move beyond the 0.6900 handle should pave the way for an extension of the recent upward trajectory towards testing the next major barrier near the 0.6925-30 region - 61.8% Fibo. level.

On the flip side, 50-day SMA - around mid-0.6800s - now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by 38.2% Fibo. support near the 0.6830 region, which if broken might negate the positive outlook.

Weakness below the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent breakthrough the 0.6800 handle will indicate bullish exhaustion and set the stage for the resumption of the prior bearish trajectory.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6879
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.6878
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6791
Daily SMA50 0.6853
Daily SMA100 0.6904
Daily SMA200 0.7013
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6891
Previous Daily Low 0.6856
Previous Weekly High 0.6895
Previous Weekly Low 0.6837
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6878
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6859
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.684
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6824
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6894
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.691
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6929

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

