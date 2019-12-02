AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Set-up favours bullish traders, move beyond 0.6800 handle awaited

- AUD/USD built on upbeat Chinese PMI-led goodish intraday positive momentum.
- Sustained break through descending trend-channel paves way for additional gains.
The AUD/USD pair added to its intraday gains and climbed to multi-day tops in the last hour, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.6800 handle.
Against the backdrop of upbeat Chinese manufacturing data, some renewed USD weakness provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the ongoing positive move.
The intraday momentum helped the pair to break through a confluence barrier, comprising of the top end of near two-week-old descending trend-channel and 100-hour SMA.
A subsequent move and acceptance above 200-hour SMA might have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders and support prospect for additional gains.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive momentum and further reinforce the intraday constructive outlook ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have recovered from the bearish territory but are yet to catch up with the positive momentum, warranting some caution amid persistent trade uncertainty.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.6800 round-figure mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the pair.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6792
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|0.6764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6822
|Daily SMA50
|0.6805
|Daily SMA100
|0.6822
|Daily SMA200
|0.6922
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.678
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6754
|Previous Weekly High
|0.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6754
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6764
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6804
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD advances past 1.1030 on broad dollar’s weakness
The EUR/USD pair is trading a few pips above last week’s high as the greenback suffers from renewed trade tensions after US President Trump announced new tariffs on imports coming from Brazil and Argentina. US November manufacturing output coming next.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Gold drops to session low, reverses Friday's positive move
Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1455 region.