AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Set-up favours bullish traders, move beyond 0.6800 handle awaited

  • AUD/USD built on upbeat Chinese PMI-led goodish intraday positive momentum.
  • Sustained break through descending trend-channel paves way for additional gains.

The AUD/USD pair added to its intraday gains and climbed to multi-day tops in the last hour, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.6800 handle.

Against the backdrop of upbeat Chinese manufacturing data, some renewed USD weakness provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the ongoing positive move.

The intraday momentum helped the pair to break through a confluence barrier, comprising of the top end of near two-week-old descending trend-channel and 100-hour SMA.

A subsequent move and acceptance above 200-hour SMA might have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders and support prospect for additional gains.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive momentum and further reinforce the intraday constructive outlook ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI.

Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have recovered from the bearish territory but are yet to catch up with the positive momentum, warranting some caution amid persistent trade uncertainty.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 0.6800 round-figure mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the pair.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6792
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 0.6764
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6822
Daily SMA50 0.6805
Daily SMA100 0.6822
Daily SMA200 0.6922
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.678
Previous Daily Low 0.6754
Previous Weekly High 0.68
Previous Weekly Low 0.6754
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6764
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6752
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.674
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6792
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6804

 

 

