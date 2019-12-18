AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Probing trendline support, dovish RBA expectations hurt

  • AUD/USD is chipping away at key ascending trendline support. 
  • Dovish tone of RBA's minutes released Tuesday is likely hurting the AUD. 

AUD/USD continues to lose altitude on dovish RBA expectations and is currently trading at a session low of 0.6842 – support of
the trendline connecting Nov. 29 and Dec. 10 lows. 

The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) December meeting released Tuesday showed the poliymakers thought simulus from rate cuts outweighed any negative impact on confidence and further steps (easing) could be taken, if required. 

The dovish tone of the minutes reinforced expectations for a 25 basis point rate cut in February. As a result, the markets are offering Australian dollars. 

The central bank has delivered three 25 basis point rate cuts this year. At press time, the official interest rate stands at a record low of 0.75%.

AUD/USD may attract stronger selling pressure over the next two days if the ascending trendline support is convincing breached on Wednesday. A breakdown will likely yield a sell-off to 0.6754 (Nov.29 low). 

The case for a downside break of the trendline would weaken if the hourly chart resistance (lower high) at 0.6861 is breached. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish below rising trendline support

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6843
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.6848
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6824
Daily SMA50 0.6831
Daily SMA100 0.6806
Daily SMA200 0.6908
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6888
Previous Daily Low 0.6838
Previous Weekly High 0.6939
Previous Weekly Low 0.68
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6808
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6878
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6908
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6928

 

 

