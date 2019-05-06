AUD/USD technical analysis: Probing key resistance at 0.7003 for second day

AUD/USD is chipping away at the resistance at 0.7003.

With stocks flashing gains and technicals biased bullish, the pair looks set to scale the key hurdle.

AUD/USD is struggling to beat the former support-turned-resistance of 0.7003 (March 8 low) for the second day despite the risk reset in the US and Asian equities.

The currency pair is currently trading at 0.70, having hit a low of 0.6981 earlier today.

The US stocks on Wednesday rose by the most since January as the US Federal Reserve President Powell signaled readiness to cut rates if required. The Asian equities have also picked up a bid tracking the risk-on action in the equities.

The AUD is flashing gains amid risk reset but so far has failed to scale the hurdle at 0.7003.

That said, the technical studies favor a breakout above the key resistance. For instance, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is reporting bullish conditions with an above-50 print and the 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs) are trending north, indicating a bullish setup.

The spot, therefore, appears on track to test the 50-day MA, currently at 0.7025.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technnical levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7002 Today Daily Change 0.0011 Today Daily Change % 0.16 Today daily open 0.6991 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6931 Daily SMA50 0.7028 Daily SMA100 0.7077 Daily SMA200 0.7126 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7005 Previous Daily Low 0.6956 Previous Weekly High 0.6945 Previous Weekly Low 0.6899 Previous Monthly High 0.7062 Previous Monthly Low 0.6862 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6986 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6975 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6963 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6935 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6914 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7012 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7033 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7061



