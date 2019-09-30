AUD/USD technical analysis: Pops and drops after China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD pops and drops even as China’s private manufacturing gauge follows the official upbeat reading.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 21-day SMA limit immediate upside.

With China’s private manufacturing gauge following official data in printing welcome readings, AUD/USD surged to day’s high of 0.6770 during early Monday. However, the pair couldn’t hold its strength and declines back to 0.6763 by the press time.

China’s September month Caixin Manufacturing gauge, the purchasing managers’ index (PMI), surged past-50.2 forecast to 51.4. Earlier, the NBS Manufacturing PMI also crossed expectations of 49.7 with 49.8 figure.

The pair still remains below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-August downside, at 0.6772, a break of which could escalate the recovery towards 21-day simple moving average (SMA) level around 0.6810.

However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, near 0.6830, and a descending trend-lien since July 19, at 0.6840, could restrict pair’s additional upside.

Meanwhile, 0.6740-35 area and 0.6700 could entertain short-term sellers during the fresh declines ahead of highlighting August low near 0.6675.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: bearish

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6763
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 0.6766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6811
Daily SMA50 0.6812
Daily SMA100 0.6882
Daily SMA200 0.6995
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.678
Previous Daily Low 0.6743
Previous Weekly High 0.6806
Previous Weekly Low 0.6738
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6766
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6746
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6709
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6783
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.682

 

 

