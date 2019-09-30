AUD/USD technical analysis: Pops and drops after China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI

- AUD/USD pops and drops even as China’s private manufacturing gauge follows the official upbeat reading.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 21-day SMA limit immediate upside.
With China’s private manufacturing gauge following official data in printing welcome readings, AUD/USD surged to day’s high of 0.6770 during early Monday. However, the pair couldn’t hold its strength and declines back to 0.6763 by the press time.
China’s September month Caixin Manufacturing gauge, the purchasing managers’ index (PMI), surged past-50.2 forecast to 51.4. Earlier, the NBS Manufacturing PMI also crossed expectations of 49.7 with 49.8 figure.
The pair still remains below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-August downside, at 0.6772, a break of which could escalate the recovery towards 21-day simple moving average (SMA) level around 0.6810.
However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, near 0.6830, and a descending trend-lien since July 19, at 0.6840, could restrict pair’s additional upside.
Meanwhile, 0.6740-35 area and 0.6700 could entertain short-term sellers during the fresh declines ahead of highlighting August low near 0.6675.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: bearish
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6763
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.6766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6811
|Daily SMA50
|0.6812
|Daily SMA100
|0.6882
|Daily SMA200
|0.6995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.678
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6743
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6766
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6746
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.682
