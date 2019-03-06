AUD/USD technical analysis: Peeps above 23.6% Fib, hits highest since May 14

- AUD/USD rises above key Fib level.
- RBA rate cut priced in.
- Trump rules out tariffs on Australia.
AUD/USD is on the rise a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision.
At press time, the currency pair is trading well above 0.6943, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from 0.7206 to 0.6865.
The spot hit a high of 0.6960 soon before press time - the level last seen on May 14.
With the 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs) beginning to trend north and the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) rising to 50.00 (neutral level), the short-term technical profile is looking bullish.
As a result, the pair may rise further toward 0.6996, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from 0.7206 to 0.6865.
The bullish case looks stronger if we take into account the news that the US President Trump has decided against tariffs on Australia. Further, China's Caixin PMI released earlier today showed the manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy held up well in May despite the re-escalation of trade tensions.
What's more, the markets have fully priced in the possibility of the RBA cutting rates by 25 basis points to a new record low of 1.25 percent on Tuesday.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Pivot levels
-
- R3 0.6999
- R2 0.6972
- R1 0.6955
- PP 0.6928
-
- S1 0.6911
- S2 0.6884
- S3 0.6867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks north with US-DE yield 10-year spread hitting 14-month low
The narrowing US-German yield differentials will likely keep EUR/USD better bid on the first trading day of the week. EUR/USD may come under pressure if the Eurozone and German PMI number are revised lower.
GBP/USD extends recent recovery ahead of manufacturing PMI, US Pres. Trump’s UK visit
While trade tensions and sluggish data were already taking a toll on the US Dollar (USD), growing doubts on the US economic strength recently favored the greenback bears.
USD/JPY hits 4.5-month lows, eyes a break below 108.00
USD/JPY came under fresh selling pressure in the Asian trades and hit 4.5-month lows just ahead of the 108 handle, in the wake of bearish technical set up, escalating trade war and increased odds of a Fed rate cut by end-2019.
Gold tops 10-week high amid risk aversion wave, greenback weakness
With the recent political events pushing traders towards risk safety, Gold prices are on the bids near a 10-week high of $1312.60 during early Monday. Rising speculations of the Fed rate cut offer additional strength to Gold.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected
Markets are convinced that the Reserve Bank of Australia will initiate its first rate cutting cycle on Tuesday reducing the cash rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%.