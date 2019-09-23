AUD/USD technical analysis: Oversold RSI highlights 3-day-old resistance-line, 200-bar SMA

- AUD/USD bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-September upside.
- Immediate falling trend-line, 200-bar SMA can question the recovery amid oversold RSI.
Although oversold conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) triggered the AUD/USD pair’s latest pullback, the quote still stays below near-term key resistances as it trades around 0.6780 during early Monday.
Challenging the upside is a downward sloping trend-line since Wednesday, at 0.6785, followed by 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) level near 0.6800.
In a case prices rally beyond 0.6800, 0.6830 and 0.68650 can entertain buyers ahead of pushing them to target monthly top nearing 0.6900.
On the flip side, pair’s declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6760 can revisit August-end highs surrounding 0.6740 whereas 0.6700, 0.6690 and 0.6675 may flash on sellers’ radar then after.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6777
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.6765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6805
|Daily SMA50
|0.6838
|Daily SMA100
|0.6894
|Daily SMA200
|0.7004
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6809
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6759
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6885
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6759
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6778
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.679
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6746
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6728
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6846
