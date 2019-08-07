AUD/USD technical analysis: On the rise, eyes break above 0.68 on bullish indicator divergence

AUD/USD is looking north with the 4H indicator reporting a bullish divergence.

Signs of seller exhaustion have emerged on the daily chart in the form of Doji candle.

AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6780, representing 0.26% gains on the day and could rise further toward the 10-day moving average (MA), currently at 0.6837 in the next 24 hours, as the 4-hour chart is reporting a bullish divergence of the relative strength index (RSI).

Further, the 14-day RSI is rising from oversold levels, indicating scope for a corrective bounce.

Also, the pair created a Doji candle with a long upper shadow yesterday, a sign the buyers are beginning to test sellers' resolve or seller exhaustion.

On the downside, key support is located at 0.6753, which if violated, would weaken the prospects of a strong move above 0.68.

4-hour chart

Daily chart

Trend: Oversold bounce

Pivot points