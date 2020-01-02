AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Off 5-month highs, deeper pullback likely

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD's 4-hour chart is reporting a bearish indicator divergence. 
  • A daily chart indicator is flashing an overbought signal.

AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7017, having hit a five-month high of 0.7032 on Dec.31.

A deeper correction below 0.70 could be in the offing as the 4-hour chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the relative strength index and the MACD histogram. A bearish divergence occurs when an indicator prints lower highs, contradicting higher highs on price and represents bullish exhaustion. 

The Doji candle seen on the 4-hour chart is also signaling buyer exhaustion and validating the overbought or above-70 reading on the 14-day RSI.

The correction case would weaken if the spot finds acceptance above 0.7032. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7017
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.7014
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6904
Daily SMA50 0.6862
Daily SMA100 0.6824
Daily SMA200 0.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7043
Previous Daily Low 0.7004
Previous Weekly High 0.6987
Previous Weekly Low 0.6892
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7019
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7028
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6997
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6958
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7036
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7059
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7075

 

 

