AUD/USD technical analysis: Lacks directional bias after three-day winning streak

- AUD/USD is taking a breather, having charted a three-day winning streak.
- A re-test of the key Fibonacci level of 0.6832 could be in the offing.
AUD/USD is sidelined in Asia, having confirmed a three-day winning streak with 0.25% gains on Thursday.
The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6813, having hit a low of 0.6807 soon before press time.
The rally from the Sept. 3 low of 0.6687 ran out of steam closer to 0.6832 (38.2% Fib R of 0.7082/0.6677) in the last 24 hours.
The short-term outlook, however, remains bullish with the 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs) trending north and the relative strength index hovering above 50.00.
So, the pair could have another go at 0.6832 later today - more so, as the 0.25% gains in the S&P 500 futures are pointing to risk-on.
A daily close above 0.6832 would bolster the bullish case and open the doors to 0.6910 (July 10 low). On the downside, a close below the 10-day moving average (MA) of 0.6762 would neutralize the bullish view.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Pivot points
-
- R3 0.6869
- R2 0.685
- R1 0.6832
- PP 0.6813
-
- S1 0.6795
- S2 0.6776
- S3 0.6758
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Doji makes today's close pivotal
EUR/USD created a doji candle on Thursday, pouring cold water over the optimism generated by the bullish candlestick reversal pattern confirmed earlier this week. So, the Doji candle has neutralized the immediate setup.
GBP/USD: Looks north with double bottom breakout
GBP/USD closed above 1.2310 (Aug. 27 high) on Thursday, confirming a double bottom breakout on the daily chart. A double bottom breakout is a bullish reversal pattern.
USD/JPY holds the 107 handle ahead of NFPs
USD/JPY was rising overnight from 106.40 to 107.23 which was a one-month high with a bounce in US stocks and a recovery in US data, a welcome surprise following the disappointment in the IS ISM manufacturing data.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid rise in US yields
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,520 in Asia, having dropped 2.14% on Thursday, the biggest single-day drop since Nov. 11, 2016. The benchmark yield is trading at 1.58%, representing a two basis point gain on the day.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds
Non-farm payrolls are expected add 158,000 new workers in August after May’s gain of 164,000. The unemployment rate is predicted to be unchanged at 3.7%. August payrolls predicted to be at trend.