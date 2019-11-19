AUD/USD technical analysis: Jumps to 3-day tops, back closer to 100-DMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Improving global risk sentiment helped the pair to regain traction on Tuesday.
  • Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond 0.6840 confluence region.

The AUD/USD pair built on its goodish intraday positive move and is currently placed at three-day tops, around the 0.6830 region. Improving global risk sentiment was seen as one of the key factors driving flows towards perceived riskier currencies – like the aussie – and driving the pair higher through the early North-American session on Tuesday.
 
The pair has now climbed back closer to a previous confluence support breakpoint, comprising of 100-day SMA and over one-month-old ascending trend-line. A sustained move back above the mentioned support-turned-resistance might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive momentum and reinforce prospects for additional gains. However, oscillators on the daily chart have failed to gain any meaningful traction and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty.
 
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 0.6800 handle might continue to find some support near the 0.6780 region, which if broken will reaffirm last week's bearish break through the mentioned confluence support and accelerate the slide further towards challenging the 0.6700 mark with some intermediate support near the 0.6740-30 zone.

fxsoriginal

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6832
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.6812
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6856
Daily SMA50 0.6816
Daily SMA100 0.684
Daily SMA200 0.6938
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6823
Previous Daily Low 0.6798
Previous Weekly High 0.6866
Previous Weekly Low 0.6769
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6808
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6813
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6799
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6786
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6774
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6824
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6836
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6849

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is falling below 1.2950 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a significant lead in the polls.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out

USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out

USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD Once again fails near $1475 level

XAU/USD Once again fails near $1475 level

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and once again started retreating from the $1475 resistance zone. 

Gold News

Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market

Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market

Here's what you need to know on Tuesday. BTC/USD falls 3.65%, recovering from session lows of $8,081. The remaining margin falls above 6% to the key target of $7,569.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures