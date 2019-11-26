AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Jumps to 200-hour SMA/50% Fibo. confluence region on Lowe’s comments

Lowe's hawkish comments helped the AUD/USD to bounce off lows.

The bullish spike fails just ahead of the 0.6800 confluence resistance.

The AUD/USD pair once again managed to find some support near the 0.6770-65 region and spiked to fresh session tops in reaction to the RBA Governor Philip Lowe's hawkish comments.

The mentioned support, tested earlier this month, coincides with 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6671-0.6930 positive move and should continue to protect the immediate downside.

The knee-jerk bullish spike faltered just ahead of the 0.6800 confluence region, comprising of 200-hour SMA and 50% Fibo. level, which should now act as a key trigger for bullish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have again started gaining positive traction but maintained their bearish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, warranting some caution.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the major.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart