AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Jumps to 200-hour SMA/50% Fibo. confluence region on Lowe’s comments

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Lowe's hawkish comments helped the AUD/USD to bounce off lows.
  • The bullish spike fails just ahead of the 0.6800 confluence resistance.

The AUD/USD pair once again managed to find some support near the 0.6770-65 region and spiked to fresh session tops in reaction to the RBA Governor Philip Lowe's hawkish comments.

The mentioned support, tested earlier this month, coincides with 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6671-0.6930 positive move and should continue to protect the immediate downside.

The knee-jerk bullish spike faltered just ahead of the 0.6800 confluence region, comprising of 200-hour SMA and 50% Fibo. level, which should now act as a key trigger for bullish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have again started gaining positive traction but maintained their bearish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, warranting some caution.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the major.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6784
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6778
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6845
Daily SMA50 0.6808
Daily SMA100 0.683
Daily SMA200 0.693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.68
Previous Daily Low 0.6767
Previous Weekly High 0.6835
Previous Weekly Low 0.678
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.678
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6787
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6763
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6749
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6815
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6829

 

 

