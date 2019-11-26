AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Jumps to 200-hour SMA/50% Fibo. confluence region on Lowe’s comments

- Lowe's hawkish comments helped the AUD/USD to bounce off lows.
- The bullish spike fails just ahead of the 0.6800 confluence resistance.
The AUD/USD pair once again managed to find some support near the 0.6770-65 region and spiked to fresh session tops in reaction to the RBA Governor Philip Lowe's hawkish comments.
The mentioned support, tested earlier this month, coincides with 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6671-0.6930 positive move and should continue to protect the immediate downside.
The knee-jerk bullish spike faltered just ahead of the 0.6800 confluence region, comprising of 200-hour SMA and 50% Fibo. level, which should now act as a key trigger for bullish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have again started gaining positive traction but maintained their bearish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, warranting some caution.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the major.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6784
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6845
|Daily SMA50
|0.6808
|Daily SMA100
|0.683
|Daily SMA200
|0.693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.68
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6767
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6835
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.678
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.678
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6815
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6829
