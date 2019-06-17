AUD/USD technical analysis: Intraday recovery falters near descending trend-channel resistance

- The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its attempted intraday recovery from a support marked by the lower end of a short-term descending trend-channel.
- Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts prompted some short-covering move at the start of a new trading week, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction.
Meanwhile, technical indicators maintained their bearish bias on the daily chart and turned out to be one of the key factors that kept a lid on the intraday positive move near the trend-channel resistance.
This coupled with the fact that oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have also moved out of the oversold territory, now support prospects for the resumption of the near-term well-established bearish trend.
However, the downside is likely to remain supported by the lower end of the trend-channel ahead of this week’s key event risk – the latest FOMC policy update, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.
On the flip side, a sustained break through the trend-channel resistance, near the 0.6880 region, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 0.6900 handle might prompt some addition short-covering move.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6875
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6933
|Daily SMA50
|0.7004
|Daily SMA100
|0.7061
|Daily SMA200
|0.7115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6919
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6861
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6861
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6883
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6966
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
