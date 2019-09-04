AUD/USD technical analysis: Gears up for further upside on the break of 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibo.

- AUD/USD rallies to one-week high on the break of 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- Buyers can target 0.6800, 0.6822 ahead of looking at 0.6875/80 resistance-confluence.
- 0.6735/36 acts as immediate support to watch during the pullback.
Given the successful break of 21-day simple moving average (DMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-August declines, AUD/USD takes the bids to 0.6780 during early Wednesday.
The pair now aims for 0.6800 round-figure and August 08 top of 0.6822 whereas 50-DMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level could restrict further advances around 0.6875/80.
In a case prices rally beyond 0.6880, July 10 bottom surrounding 0.6910 could flash on buyers’ radar.
If at all the quote fails t hold on to recovery gains, lows marked on August 14 and 23 near 0.6735/36 will limit the pair’s near-term declines ahead of highlighting 0.6700 and August month low of 0.6677.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: recovery expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.678
|Today Daily Change
|20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30%
|Today daily open
|0.676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6762
|Daily SMA50
|0.6878
|Daily SMA100
|0.6924
|Daily SMA200
|0.7031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6765
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6687
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6789
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6689
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6735
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
