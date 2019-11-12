AUD/USD technical analysis: Flirting with 2-week lows, 38.2% Fibo. support

- Renewed US-China trade uncertainty continued weighing on the Aussie.
- Weakness below 100-day SMA support prospects for a further decline.
The AUD/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and dropped to over two-week lows amid renewed US-China trade uncertainty.
The recent pullback from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA – has now dragged the pair to a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.6671-0.6930 positive move.
Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts maintained their bearish bias and just started drifting into the negative territory on hourly charts, supporting prospects for a further slide.
The pair’s near-term bearish outlook is further reinforced by the fact that bulls on Tuesday failed to defend 100-day SMA despite better-than-expected Aussie NAB Business data.
Hence, some follow-through weakness, possibly towards challenging the 0.6800 round-figure mark (50% Fibo.), now looks a distinct possibility ahead of Trump’s trade speech later today.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near 23.6% Fibo. – around the 0.6865 region – ahead of the 0.6900 handle and the 0.6930 supply zone.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6836
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6851
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6854
|Daily SMA50
|0.6815
|Daily SMA100
|0.6848
|Daily SMA200
|0.6945
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6866
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6846
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6929
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6847
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6854
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6834
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6823
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6874
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6883
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up above 1.10 amid trade hopes, amid upbeat ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding up. The US will probably refrain from slapping tariffs on European cars. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with -2.1.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.28 as Farage rejects further concessions, mixed jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 after Brexit Party leader Farage refused to further help Conservatives by withdrawing more candidates. Jobs figures showed slower wage growth but a drop in unemployment.
USD/JPY: Recovering within range ahead of Trump’s words
Japan’s Machinery Tool Orders collapsed in October, according to preliminary estimates. US President Trump is due to deliver a speech, may refer to the US-China trade deal. USD/JPY neutral for the week at around 109.20, downside potential well limited.
Gold: Remains vulnerable near 3-month lows
Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, just above $1450 level.
UK Jobs Outlook: Win-win situation for GBP/USD amid BOE forecasts, Farage
The jobless rate stood at 3.9% as of August – above the low of 3.8% seen earlier this year – but an excellent figure that is of envy to other countries. Economists expect the same result to be repeated in September.