AUD/USD technical analysis: Flirting with 2-week lows, 38.2% Fibo. support

The AUD/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and dropped to over two-week lows amid renewed US-China trade uncertainty. The recent pullback from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA – has now dragged the pair to a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.6671-0.6930 positive move. Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts maintained their bearish bias and just started drifting into the negative territory on hourly charts, supporting prospects for a further slide. The pair’s near-term bearish outlook is further reinforced by the fact that bulls on Tuesday failed to defend 100-day SMA despite better-than-expected Aussie NAB Business data. Hence, some follow-through weakness, possibly towards challenging the 0.6800 round-figure mark (50% Fibo.), now looks a distinct possibility ahead of Trump’s trade speech later today. On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near 23.6% Fibo. – around the 0.6865 region – ahead of the 0.6900 handle and the 0.6930 supply zone.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.