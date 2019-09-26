AUD/USD technical analysis: Falls back to 0.6750 after rejection at former support-turned hurdle

- AUD/USD is looking south, having faced rejection at key resistance.
- Aussie job vacancies dropped 1.3% in the August quarter.
AUD/USD is currently trading largely unchanged on the day around 0.6750, having faced rejection at the former support-turned-resistance at 0.6760 (Sept. 20 low).
The pair closed below 0.6760 on Wednesday, establishing a lower low and confirming a lower high at 0.6806 (Sept. 24 high).
The daily MACD histogram is already biased bearish. The 14-day relative strength index is also hovering below 50, supporting the bearish view put forward by the lower high, lower low setup.
Hence, the psychological support of 0.67 could be put to test in the next 24 hours or so. A violation there would expose Sept. 3's low of 0.6687.
The bearish case looks stronger if we take into account the dismal Aussie labor market data released soon before press time. The total job vacancies in Australia fell 1.8% in the August quarter, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
The decline in the job vacancies will only add to the pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut rates next week. The central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on Oct. 1.
The bearish case would be invalidated if the pair rises above the Sept. 24 high of 0.6806.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6753
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6808
|Daily SMA50
|0.6824
|Daily SMA100
|0.6887
|Daily SMA200
|0.6998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6804
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6738
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6885
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6759
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6725
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6857
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Eyes 1.09 after weakest daily close since May 2017
The path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside. The currency pair closed at 1.0942 on Wednesday, its weakest daily close in over two years. The pair has set a new lower low.
GBP/USD: 1.2380/85 can question pullback from 21-DMA
Despite bouncing off 21-day simple moving average (DMA), GBP/USD is well below near-term key resistance as it takes rounds to 1.2360 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
USD/JPY: Bears take over amid resurgent USD supply
USD/JPY has run into supply and is down around -0.15% in Tokyo, reaching as low as 107.60. The Dollar was strong overnight but has come under some pressure in Asia on looming US political woes.
Gold: Bulls leaning on 1500 psychological support
We have been seeing failures at critical upside levels but the 1500 psychological support is so far holding up. Should this give out, then bears will target a 50% mean reversion of the early July swing lows to recent highs around 1470.
Currency market implication amid trade war and impeachment headlines
At times the price action in FX events, like yesterday impeachment push might make one wonder whether the FX market cares about anything anymore.