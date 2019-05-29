AUD/USD technical analysis: Extends intraday rejection slide from 2-week old trading range resistance

   •  The AUD/USD pair continued with its struggle to make it through the 0.6935 supply zone, marking the top end of a short-term trading range held over the past two weeks or so.

   •  The recent range-bound price action constituted towards the formation of a bearish continuation - rectangle pattern on hourly charts, which forms during a pause in the trend.

The intraday pullback has now dragged the pair below 200-hour EMA and technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have drifted into the negative territory. Hence, a follow-through weakness below the 0.6900 handle should pave the way for a further intraday decline 

Moreover, oscillators on the 4-hourly chart have also been losing positive momentum while have recovered from oversold conditions and further add credence to the bearish outlook, setting the stage for a slide back towards retesting multi-month lows, around the 0.6865 region.

Only a sustained move beyond the mentioned trading range hurdle might negate the bearish bias and prompt some aggressive short-covering move, which might assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the key 0.70 psychological mark.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6914
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 0.6923
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6946
Daily SMA50 0.7044
Daily SMA100 0.709
Daily SMA200 0.7135
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6936
Previous Daily Low 0.6914
Previous Weekly High 0.6935
Previous Weekly Low 0.6864
Previous Monthly High 0.7206
Previous Monthly Low 0.6988
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6928
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6923
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6913
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6903
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6892
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6934
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6946
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6956

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

