AUD/USD technical analysis: Extends intraday rejection slide from 2-week old trading range resistance

• The AUD/USD pair continued with its struggle to make it through the 0.6935 supply zone, marking the top end of a short-term trading range held over the past two weeks or so.
• The recent range-bound price action constituted towards the formation of a bearish continuation - rectangle pattern on hourly charts, which forms during a pause in the trend.
The intraday pullback has now dragged the pair below 200-hour EMA and technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have drifted into the negative territory. Hence, a follow-through weakness below the 0.6900 handle should pave the way for a further intraday decline
Moreover, oscillators on the 4-hourly chart have also been losing positive momentum while have recovered from oversold conditions and further add credence to the bearish outlook, setting the stage for a slide back towards retesting multi-month lows, around the 0.6865 region.
Only a sustained move beyond the mentioned trading range hurdle might negate the bearish bias and prompt some aggressive short-covering move, which might assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the key 0.70 psychological mark.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6914
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6923
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6946
|Daily SMA50
|0.7044
|Daily SMA100
|0.709
|Daily SMA200
|0.7135
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6936
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6914
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7206
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6892
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6934
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6956
