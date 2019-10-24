AUD/USD technical analysis: Drops to weekly lows, bears likely to target 0.6800 handle

- The recent recovery move fails to find acceptance above 100-day SMA.
- Seems to have formed a bearish double-top near the 0.6880-90 region.
The AUD/USD pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance/build on the momentum beyond 100-day SMA and for now, seems to have stalled its recent goodish recovery move from multi-year lows.
Moreover, this week's pullback from the 0.6880-90 congestion zone now seemed to have constituted towards the formation of a bearish double-top pattern on daily charts, suggesting further downside.
The bearish formation, however, will be confirmed on a sustained break below horizontal support near the 0.6800 handle, which coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.6671-0.6883 positive move.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have been losing positive momentum, though have managed to hold in the bullish territory and warrant some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support, below which the pair seems all set to accelerate the slide towards 61.8% Fibo. level support near mid-0.6700s.
On the flip side, 0.6855 region (100-DMA) now becomes immediate strong resistance and is followed by the 0.6880-90 supply zone, which if cleared might negate any near-term bearish outlook.
Sustained strength beyond the 0.6900 handle might prompt some near-term short-covering rally towards the key 0.70 psychological mark with some intermediate resistance near the 0.6930 region.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6826
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|0.6853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6773
|Daily SMA50
|0.6785
|Daily SMA100
|0.6856
|Daily SMA200
|0.6965
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6863
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6833
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.672
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6844
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after weak German PMI, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, downed by weak German PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced as French figures were upbeat. Draghi's last ECB decision is awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.29 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from one-week lows. Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key data/event led to some repositioning trade. The downside is likely to remain limited amid the likelihood of a US-China trade deal.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.