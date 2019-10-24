AUD/USD technical analysis: Drops to weekly lows, bears likely to target 0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The recent recovery move fails to find acceptance above 100-day SMA.
  • Seems to have formed a bearish double-top near the 0.6880-90 region.

The AUD/USD pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance/build on the momentum beyond 100-day SMA and for now, seems to have stalled its recent goodish recovery move from multi-year lows.
 
Moreover, this week's pullback from the 0.6880-90 congestion zone now seemed to have constituted towards the formation of a bearish double-top pattern on daily charts, suggesting further downside.
 
The bearish formation, however, will be confirmed on a sustained break below horizontal support near the 0.6800 handle, which coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.6671-0.6883 positive move.
 
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have been losing positive momentum, though have managed to hold in the bullish territory and warrant some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support, below which the pair seems all set to accelerate the slide towards 61.8% Fibo. level support near mid-0.6700s.
 
On the flip side, 0.6855 region (100-DMA) now becomes immediate strong resistance and is followed by the 0.6880-90 supply zone, which if cleared might negate any near-term bearish outlook.
 
Sustained strength beyond the 0.6900 handle might prompt some near-term short-covering rally towards the key 0.70 psychological mark with some intermediate resistance near the 0.6930 region.

AUD/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6826
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 0.6853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6773
Daily SMA50 0.6785
Daily SMA100 0.6856
Daily SMA200 0.6965
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6863
Previous Daily Low 0.6833
Previous Weekly High 0.6858
Previous Weekly Low 0.672
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6844
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6837
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.682
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6807
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6867
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.688
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6897

 

 

