AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Consolidates near 61.8% Fibo. level, remains vulnerable

- AUD/USD remains confined in a range just above multi-week lows.
- Bearish technical set-up supports prospects for further weakness.
The AUD/USD pair consolidated the recent losses to three-week lows and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on Wednesday, around 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart.
The mentioned region also nears the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6763-0.7032 strong recovery move and should now act as a key pivotal point for the next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative momentum and support prospects for an extension of the near-term depreciating move.
Some follow-through selling will reinforce the bearish outlook and set the stage for a slide towards the 0.6800 mark with some intermediate support near the 0.6830-25 region.
However, slightly oversold conditions on the 4-hourly chart seemed to be the only factor holding traders from placing fresh bearish bets and limiting the downside, at least for now.
The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and hence, any attempted recovery move towards the 0.6900 handle (50% Fibo.) might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6866
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6925
|Daily SMA50
|0.687
|Daily SMA100
|0.683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6944
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7043
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.693
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7007
