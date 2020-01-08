AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Consolidates near 61.8% Fibo. level, remains vulnerable

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD remains confined in a range just above multi-week lows.
  • Bearish technical set-up supports prospects for further weakness.

The AUD/USD pair consolidated the recent losses to three-week lows and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on Wednesday, around 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart.

The mentioned region also nears the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6763-0.7032 strong recovery move and should now act as a key pivotal point for the next leg of a directional move.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative momentum and support prospects for an extension of the near-term depreciating move.

Some follow-through selling will reinforce the bearish outlook and set the stage for a slide towards the 0.6800 mark with some intermediate support near the 0.6830-25 region.

However, slightly oversold conditions on the 4-hourly chart seemed to be the only factor holding traders from placing fresh bearish bets and limiting the downside, at least for now.

The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and hence, any attempted recovery move towards the 0.6900 handle (50% Fibo.) might still be seen as a selling opportunity.

AUD/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6866
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6868
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6925
Daily SMA50 0.687
Daily SMA100 0.683
Daily SMA200 0.6897
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6944
Previous Daily Low 0.6858
Previous Weekly High 0.7043
Previous Weekly Low 0.693
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6891
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6911
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6836
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6805
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6751
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6922
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6976
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7007

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

