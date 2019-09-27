AUD/USD technical analysis: Clings to modest daily gains, still well below 2-week old descending trend-line

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The pair once again manages to find some support near the 0.6745-40 region.
  • Technical set-up warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.

The AUD/USD pair once again managed to find some support near the 0.6745-40 region and managed to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week amid US-China trade optimism.
 
The pair held on to its daily gains following mixed US economic data though remained well below a two-week-old descending trend-line, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction but are yet to recover from the bearish territory on 4-hourly/daily charts, warranting caution for bullish traders.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break through the mentioned trend-line resistance before positioning for any further near-term recovery back towards reclaiming the 0.6800 round-figure mark.
 
On the flip side, sustained weakness below the 0.6745-40 support area might now turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the 0.6700 handle en-route multi-year lows support near the 0.6680-75 region.

AUD/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6762
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 0.6747
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6809
Daily SMA50 0.6817
Daily SMA100 0.6885
Daily SMA200 0.6996
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6781
Previous Daily Low 0.6745
Previous Weekly High 0.6885
Previous Weekly Low 0.6759
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6759
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6767
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6734
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6721
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6698
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6771
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6794
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6807

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.0950 amid disappointing US data

EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.0950 amid disappointing US data

EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows but below 1.0950. US Durable Goods Orders fell short of expectations in total while other figures were mixed. Core PCE rose to 1.8% as expected. Earlier, several EU figures disappointed. End-of-quarter moves are in play.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovering from the BOE-related fall, amid US data

GBP/USD recovering from the BOE-related fall, amid US data

GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 amid mostly disappointing US data. Earlier, BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. EU-UK talks are ongoing in Brussels.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields. 

USD/JPY News

Gold plummets to 1-1/2 week lows, remains vulnerable below $1500 mark

Gold plummets to 1-1/2 week lows, remains vulnerable below $1500 mark

Gold continued losing ground through the early North-American session, farther below the key $1500 psychological mark, and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.

Gold News

Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge

Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge

Thursday saw cryptos in the red at the close of the European session. The drop led Bitcoin to shed the significant support line at $7,850. This point was the optimal long entry price, with an economic stop level.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures