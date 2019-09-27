AUD/USD technical analysis: Clings to modest daily gains, still well below 2-week old descending trend-line

The pair once again manages to find some support near the 0.6745-40 region.

Technical set-up warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.

The AUD/USD pair once again managed to find some support near the 0.6745-40 region and managed to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week amid US-China trade optimism.



The pair held on to its daily gains following mixed US economic data though remained well below a two-week-old descending trend-line, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.



Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction but are yet to recover from the bearish territory on 4-hourly/daily charts, warranting caution for bullish traders.



Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break through the mentioned trend-line resistance before positioning for any further near-term recovery back towards reclaiming the 0.6800 round-figure mark.



On the flip side, sustained weakness below the 0.6745-40 support area might now turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the 0.6700 handle en-route multi-year lows support near the 0.6680-75 region.

AUD/USD 4-hourly chart