AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls regain near-term control ahead of RBA on Tuesday

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The AUD/USD pair built to its recent recovery from multi-month lows support, near the 0.6865 region and climbed to three-week tops during the mid-European session on Monday.

   •  The intraday positive move helped the pair to finally break through the 0.6935-40 supply zone and find acceptance above 23.6% Fibo. retracement level of the 0.7204-0.6862 downfall.

Technical indicators maintained their bullish bias on hourly charts and have just moved out of the bearish territory, reinforcing the near-term constructive set-up and setting the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. 

The pair now seems set to aim towards reclaiming the key 0.70 psychological mark - representing 38.2% Fibo. level, though repositioning trade ahead of Tuesday's RBA monetary policy update might cap any strong up-move.

In the meantime, the 0.6980 region - 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, might act as an intermediate resistance as market participants now look forward to the release of US ISM manufacturing PMI for some impetus.

AUD/USD 4-hourly chart

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.696
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 0.6938
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6933
Daily SMA50 0.7033
Daily SMA100 0.7081
Daily SMA200 0.7129
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6945
Previous Daily Low 0.6901
Previous Weekly High 0.6945
Previous Weekly Low 0.6899
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6928
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6918
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6911
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6884
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6867
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6955
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6972
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6999

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

