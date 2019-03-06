AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls regain near-term control ahead of RBA on Tuesday

• The AUD/USD pair built to its recent recovery from multi-month lows support, near the 0.6865 region and climbed to three-week tops during the mid-European session on Monday.

• The intraday positive move helped the pair to finally break through the 0.6935-40 supply zone and find acceptance above 23.6% Fibo. retracement level of the 0.7204-0.6862 downfall.

Technical indicators maintained their bullish bias on hourly charts and have just moved out of the bearish territory, reinforcing the near-term constructive set-up and setting the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.

The pair now seems set to aim towards reclaiming the key 0.70 psychological mark - representing 38.2% Fibo. level, though repositioning trade ahead of Tuesday's RBA monetary policy update might cap any strong up-move.

In the meantime, the 0.6980 region - 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, might act as an intermediate resistance as market participants now look forward to the release of US ISM manufacturing PMI for some impetus.

AUD/USD 4-hourly chart