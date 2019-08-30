AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls manage to defend a short-term descending trend-line support

The pair managed to find decent support ahead of the 0.6700 mark.

Sustained move beyond 100-hour SMA needed for any further gains.

The AUD/USD pair extended its overnight rejection slide from 100-hour SMA and dropped to the 0.6700 neighbourhood during the Asian session on Friday, albeit managed to rebound around 15-pips thereafter.



The ongoing slide - marking the fourth consecutive day of a downtick - found some support near a short-term descending trend-line, extending from Tuesday, which should now act as a key trigger for bearish traders.



Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have struggled to recover from the negative territory and support prospects for further near-term weakness, despite the latest optimism over US-China trade spat.



Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a decisive move – either beyond the 100-hour SMA barrier or below the mentioned descending trend-line support – before traders start positioning for the pair’s next leg of a directional move.



Failure to defend the 0.6700 round figure mark will set the stage for the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trend and accelerate the slide further towards challenging multi-year lows – around the 0.6680-75 region.



A follow-through selling has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards the 0.6600 round figure mark en-route the next major support near mid-0.6500s, levels now seen since March 2009.



On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 0.6735 horizontal zone and is closely followed by 100-hour SMA – currently near mid-0.6700s – above which the pair is likely to head towards reclaiming the 0.6800 handle.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart