AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls challenge a 1-year old descending trend-line hurdle

  • The AUD/USD pair caught some aggressive bids on Thursday after the latest Aussie jobs report for June pointed to a pickup in the full-time jobs growth.
  • The strong labour market report might have eased pressure on the RBA to cut rates immediately and provided a strong lift to the Australian Dollar.

The intraday positive momentum lifted the pair back closer to the 0.7045-50 supply zone - a key resistance marked by a one-year-old descending trend-line extending from highs touched in June 2018, Dec. 2018, Jan. 2019 and April 2019. 

The mentioned barrier is followed by the very important 200-day SMA - just ahead of the 0.7100 mark, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. 

Momentum beyond the mentioned handle has the potential to lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 0.7200 handle, albeit the lack of progress in the US-China trade tensions warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.

Alternatively, a rejection slide from the current resistance might continue to show some resilience near the key 0.70 psychological mark, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 0.6900 round figure mark.

AUD/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7031
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 0.701
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6985
Daily SMA50 0.695
Daily SMA100 0.7018
Daily SMA200 0.7091
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7025
Previous Daily Low 0.6996
Previous Weekly High 0.7026
Previous Weekly Low 0.6909
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7007
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7014
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6995
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6966
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7025
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.704
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7054

 

 

