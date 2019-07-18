AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls challenge a 1-year old descending trend-line hurdle

- The AUD/USD pair caught some aggressive bids on Thursday after the latest Aussie jobs report for June pointed to a pickup in the full-time jobs growth.
- The strong labour market report might have eased pressure on the RBA to cut rates immediately and provided a strong lift to the Australian Dollar.
The intraday positive momentum lifted the pair back closer to the 0.7045-50 supply zone - a key resistance marked by a one-year-old descending trend-line extending from highs touched in June 2018, Dec. 2018, Jan. 2019 and April 2019.
The mentioned barrier is followed by the very important 200-day SMA - just ahead of the 0.7100 mark, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
Momentum beyond the mentioned handle has the potential to lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 0.7200 handle, albeit the lack of progress in the US-China trade tensions warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.
Alternatively, a rejection slide from the current resistance might continue to show some resilience near the key 0.70 psychological mark, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 0.6900 round figure mark.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7031
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.701
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6985
|Daily SMA50
|0.695
|Daily SMA100
|0.7018
|Daily SMA200
|0.7091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7025
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6996
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7026
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7007
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.704
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
