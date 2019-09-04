AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 0.6800 strong hurdle

- The pair built on the overnight solid bounce from sub-0.6700 level.
- A sustained move beyond 0.68 mark needed for bullish confirmation.
The AUD/USD pair once again showed some resilience below the 0.6700 round figure mark and staged a solid intraday rebound of around 75-pips on Tuesday. The positive momentum extended through the early North-American session on Wednesday, lifting the pair back closer to a key hurdle near the 0.6800 handle.
The mentioned barrier has been capping the pair since early August, which if cleared should trigger aggressive short-covering and pave the way for up-move. Above the mentioned resistance, the pair is likely to surpass an intermediate resistance near the 0.6815-20 region and aim towards testing the 0.6850-60 supply zone.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction and also recovered from the bearish territory, supporting prospects for a bullish breakthrough. However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the said hurdle before placing aggressive bullish bets amid uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade talks.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6785
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6762
|Daily SMA50
|0.6878
|Daily SMA100
|0.6924
|Daily SMA200
|0.7031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6765
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6687
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6789
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6689
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6735
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6866
