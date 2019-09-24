AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 0.6800 handle

- Lowe's remarks provided a goodish intraday lift to the Australian Dollar.
- Move beyond a confluence resistance sets the stage for additional gains.
The AUD/USD pair stalled its recent rejection slide from the 0.6900 neighbourhood and has been showing some resilience near 61.8% Fibo. level of the 0.6688-0.6895 recent positive move.
After an initial dip to 0.6765 area, the pair managed to regain some positive traction and spiked to levels just above the 0.6800 handle in reaction to the RBA Governor Philip Lowe's remarks.
The intraday positive move lifted the pair beyond an important confluence region, comprising of 100-hour SMA and 50% Fibo. level, which might now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been recovering from the negative territory and started gaining positive traction on the 4-hourly chart, reinforcing intraday constructive set-up.
A sustained move beyond the 0.6800 mark will reinforce the bullish outlook and set the stage for a further intraday positive move towards 38.2% Fibo. level resistance near the 0.6820 region.
On the flip side, the 0.6780 horizontal zone now seems to act as immediate support, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to aim towards challenging the 0.6700 round-figure mark.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6795
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6805
|Daily SMA50
|0.6833
|Daily SMA100
|0.6891
|Daily SMA200
|0.7002
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6782
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6764
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6885
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6759
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.68
