AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained break through near 2-week old trading range

• The AUD/USD pair struggled to build on its intraday positive move and the upside remained capped at the top end of a near two-week-old broader trading range.
• The mentioned range constituted towards the formation of a bearish continuation - rectangle chart pattern on hourly charts, indicating a brief pause in the trend.
Meanwhile, the fact that the pair has managed to find decent support near 200-hour EMA support prospects for further intraday up-move. Technical indicators on hourly charts have been losing momentum but have managed to hold in the bullish territory and add credence to the positive outlook.
However, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to catch up with the recent recovery and warrant caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned trading range before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
On the flip side, weakness below the 200-hour EMA might find some support near the 0.6900 handle, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging multi-month lows support near the 0.6865 region.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6926
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6952
|Daily SMA50
|0.7047
|Daily SMA100
|0.7092
|Daily SMA200
|0.7137
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.694
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6912
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7206
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6895
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6935
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6951
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6963
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up top jobs, including ECB President. The US-Sino trade war persists. US consumer confidence beat with 134.1 points.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows
Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.
Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch
The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.