AUD/USD technical analysis: Bull trap ahead of RBA's Governor Lowe speech

  • The Aussie is trading off daily highs ahead do the RBA's (Reserve Bank of Australia) Governor Lowe speech. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6833 support level.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs) on the daily chart. RBA's Governor Lowe is going to deliver a speech at 6:45 GMT. The event can potentially lead to high volatility on AUD-related currency pairs. 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The spot is trading above its 100 and 200 SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. Bulls will try to overcome the 0.6849 resistance to reach the 0.6870 level. Further up lies the 0.6895 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. However, it seems that prices found no acceptance above 0.6850, suggesting that some bulls got trapped. If the spot break below 0.6833, the market might trade down to the 0.6809 support level. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6838
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 0.6822
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6779
Daily SMA50 0.6787
Daily SMA100 0.6852
Daily SMA200 0.6962
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6837
Previous Daily Low 0.6808
Previous Weekly High 0.6884
Previous Weekly Low 0.6808
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6826
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6819
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6808
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6793
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6779
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6837
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6851
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6866

 

 

