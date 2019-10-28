AUD/USD technical analysis: Bull trap ahead of RBA's Governor Lowe speech

- The Aussie is trading off daily highs ahead do the RBA's (Reserve Bank of Australia) Governor Lowe speech.
- The level to beat for bears is the 0.6833 support level.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
AUD/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6838
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6779
|Daily SMA50
|0.6787
|Daily SMA100
|0.6852
|Daily SMA200
|0.6962
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6837
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6808
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6884
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6808
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6793
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1100 level
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains around 1.2850
The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its daily range, backed by EU’s decision to grant a 90-day Brexit “flextension.” UK Parliament rejected PM Johnson's motion for an election on December 12.
USD/JPY advances to fresh multi-month highs above 109
The USD/JPY pair spent the previous week moving sideways in an extremely tight range near the 108.50 mark and stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Monday before gaining traction during the American trading hours.v
Gold slumps to $1,490 area on rallying US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways above the $1,500 handle but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute and Wall Street's strong performance at the opening made it difficult for safe-haven assets find demand.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.