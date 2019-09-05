AUD/USD technical analysis: Breakout confirmed ahead of key Aussie data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD's daily chart shows a bullish candlestick reversal and triangle breakout.
  • A minor pullback before a rise to key resistance at 0.6832 could be seen if Australia's data prints below estimates.

AUD/USD confirmed a bullish breakout on Wednesday and could test the resistance at 0.6832 (June 18 low) today.

The pair closed at 0.6797 on Wednesday, validating Monday's bullish engulfing candle. Also, Wednesday's close confirmed an upside break of a descending triangle pattern on the daily chart.

Further, the 10- and 21-day moving averages have bottomed out and the 14-day relative strength index is reporting bullish conditions with an above-50 print. The moving average convergence divergence (MAC) histogram has also turned positive.

So, the path of least resistance appears to be on the higher side. A rise to 0.6832, however, may be preceded by a minor pullback if the Australian exports for the month of July print well below estimates. The bullish, however, would be neutralized only if the spot finds acceptance below 0.6770.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6799
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.6797
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6764
Daily SMA50 0.6874
Daily SMA100 0.692
Daily SMA200 0.7029
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6802
Previous Daily Low 0.6751
Previous Weekly High 0.6789
Previous Weekly Low 0.6689
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6783
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6765
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6732
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6714
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6816
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6867

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bullish reversal confirmed, eyes hurdle at 1.1064

EUR/USD: Bullish reversal confirmed, eyes hurdle at 1.1064

EUR/USD closed 0.57% higher on Wednesday, confirming the bearish-to-bullish trend change signaled by the preceding day's Dragonfly Doji. The pair has also found acceptance above the Aug. 1 low of 1.1027. So, the next key resistance at 1.1064 (Aug. 22 low) could be put to test during the day ahead.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends advance as Parliament blocks no-deal Brexit until Jan 2020

GBP/USD extends advance as Parliament blocks no-deal Brexit until Jan 2020

The GBP/USD pair extends its advance beyond 1.2220 on news that MPs approved a bill to block a no-deal Brexit until at least Jan 31, 2020. Bill now heading into the upper chamber. UK PM Johnson called for a general election on October 15.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls running into potential supply despite risk-on toe

USD/JPY: Bulls running into potential supply despite risk-on toe

USD/JPY rose from 106.05 pre-Hong Kong news which helped to spur on a risk rally across markets which helped the pair to run to a high in the 106.40s. USD/JPY is currently trading at 106.42, having started out the Asian day at 106.32. 

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates below recent highs as risk appetite returns

Gold consolidates below recent highs as risk appetite returns

Gold is consolidating in early Asia following a mixed price action overnight whereby gold ended higher, but bulls capitulated from the highs as the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill in Hong Kong is catalyzing a sharp risk-on move.

Gold News

US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index: The recessionary turn approaches

US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index: The recessionary turn approaches

The Purchasing Manager’s Index is expected rise to 54.0 in August from 53.7 in July. Index has been ebbing since October 2018’s post-recession high. The US/China trade dispute impact is rising.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  