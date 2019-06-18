AUD/USD technical analysis: Bounces off multi-month lows, tests 1-week old descending channel resistance

- The AUD/USD pair traded with a bearish bias for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, albeit has managed to trim a part of its early slide to 5-1/2 month lows.
- Dovish RBA monetary policy meeting minutes, showing that further monetary easing was more likely in the coming month further added to the recent bearish pressure.
However, oversold conditions on hourly charts prompted some near-term short-covering move and assisted the pair to bounce back closer to the top end of a descending trend-channel, held over the past one week or so.
Sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier might continue to fuel the recovery move and lift the pair back towards the previous multi-month lows support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 0.6860-65 region.
Meanwhile, fears about a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions might continue to weigh on the China-proxy Australian Dollar and keep a lid on any strong follow-through recovery ahead of the FOMC on Wednesday
With oscillators on the daily chart still far from being in the oversold territory, rejection from the immediate resistance might turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards challenging the 0.6800 handle - trend-channel support.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6843
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.693
|Daily SMA50
|0.6998
|Daily SMA100
|0.7058
|Daily SMA200
|0.7114
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6885
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6861
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6838
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6875
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6899
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6912
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dives below 1.1200 as Draghi open to rate cuts
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1200 as ECB President Mario Draghi said cutting rates remain part of the toolkit. He also opened the door to more QE and other measures.
GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.
USD/JPY drops to 108.20 pressured by falling US T-bond yields
10-year US T-bond yield drops more than 3% on Tuesday. US Dollar Index climbs to 97.70 area ahead of housing data. ECB's Draghi says they may need to ease policy if inflation didn't move toward the target.
Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops
Gold built on its strong intraday positive momentum and spiked to fresh session tops, beyond the $1350 level during the early North-American session.
Fed Preview: Proto-easing
Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.