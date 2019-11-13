AUD/USD technical analysis: Bears remain in control near 2-1/2 week lows

- The pair failed to capitalize on the early attempted bounce.
- The stage seems set for a slide towards the 0.6800 handle.
After an initial uptick to levels beyond mid-0.6800s, the AUD/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure and drifted into the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session.
The intraday downfall has now dragged the pair to 2-1/2 week lows and below a support marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.6671-0.6930 recent recovery move from multi-year lows.
The pair's inability to capitalize on its attempted move back above 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish oscillators on daily/hourly charts support prospects for an extension of the ongoing downfall.
Hence, some follow-through weakness, possibly towards challenging the 0.6800 round-figure mark (50% Fibo.), now looks a distinct possibility amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty.
Weakness below the mentioned handle could get extended further towards 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.6770 region, which if broken will pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery beyond 100-DMA now seems to confront resistance near 23.6% Fibo. – around the 0.6865 region – ahead of the 0.6900 handle and the 0.6930 supply zone.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6829
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6859
|Daily SMA50
|0.6817
|Daily SMA100
|0.6847
|Daily SMA200
|0.6943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6858
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6831
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6929
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6847
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6884
