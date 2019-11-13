AUD/USD technical analysis: Bears remain in control near 2-1/2 week lows

The pair failed to capitalize on the early attempted bounce.

The stage seems set for a slide towards the 0.6800 handle.

After an initial uptick to levels beyond mid-0.6800s, the AUD/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure and drifted into the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session.



The intraday downfall has now dragged the pair to 2-1/2 week lows and below a support marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.6671-0.6930 recent recovery move from multi-year lows.



The pair's inability to capitalize on its attempted move back above 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish oscillators on daily/hourly charts support prospects for an extension of the ongoing downfall.



Hence, some follow-through weakness, possibly towards challenging the 0.6800 round-figure mark (50% Fibo.), now looks a distinct possibility amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty.



Weakness below the mentioned handle could get extended further towards 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.6770 region, which if broken will pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.



On the flip side, any attempted recovery beyond 100-DMA now seems to confront resistance near 23.6% Fibo. – around the 0.6865 region – ahead of the 0.6900 handle and the 0.6930 supply zone.

AUD/USD daily chart