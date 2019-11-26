AUD/USD technical analysis: Bears in control, testing key Fibonacci support

- AUD/USD is resing up at a key Fibonacci support level and prior daily lows.
- AUD/USD is pressured below falling moving averages.
AUD/USD is trading around the 61.8%% Fibonacci retracement of the Oct swing lows to Nov swing highs around 0.6770. The pair has been falling from the vicinity of the 200-Day moving average and fell through the 21-DMA mid-month to open the flood gates for a low of 0.6769.
Falling RSI on a daily and short term basis are laving a bearish picture for the pair and bears eye a break to the 78.65 Fibo of the aforementioned range that meets the 16th October lows. This area guards the double bottom target of the Oct lows at 0.6670.
On the flip-side, bulls need to get back above the 21-DMA and then the 23.6% Fibonacci level that meets the 15th and 16th double tp highs as a resistance around 0.6875.
AUD/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
