AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie under pressure, nearing November lows, sub-0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is trading near its lowest point since the start of the week.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6795 support.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs) on the daily chart. FOMC minutes: Most policymakers said rate cut was warranted due to global weakness.
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is under pressure below its main SMAs near the November lows. The spot is currently sitting near the 0.6795 support level. A break below it can lead to 0.6773 (swing low) and to the 0.6740 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading at weekly lows below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias. Resistances are seen at the 0.6810, 0.6834 and 0.6868 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6799
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 0.6827
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6855
Daily SMA50 0.6815
Daily SMA100 0.6838
Daily SMA200 0.6936
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6835
Previous Daily Low 0.6784
Previous Weekly High 0.6866
Previous Weekly Low 0.6769
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6816
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6803
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6764
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6745
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6847
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6866
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6898

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1070 as FOMC minutes offers no surprises

EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1070 as FOMC minutes offers no surprises

EUR/USD rose modestly after the FOMC's October 29-30 meeting minutes failed to deliver any fresh clues regarding the next policy move. Investors' focus remains on the US-China trade developments.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920

GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks

USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks

USD/JPY has on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes which had been expected to signal that policy is on hold for now, barring a material reassessment in the outlook.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465

XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465

Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.

Gold News

Risk aversion is back, favoring USD gains

Risk aversion is back, favoring USD gains

The stock market is unhappy about more than the faltering trade deal. It didn't like that some retailers are posting bad sales, like Home Depot and Kohls, even though online retailers are still going gangbusters.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures