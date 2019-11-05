AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie trading back near 0.6900 handle ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

- The Aussie is reversing parts of its daily gains ahead of US data.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6933 resistance level.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
AUD/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6902
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6824
|Daily SMA50
|0.6801
|Daily SMA100
|0.685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6926
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6876
|Previous Weekly High
|0.693
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.681
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6964
