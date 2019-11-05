AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie trading back near 0.6900 handle ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is reversing parts of its daily gains ahead of US data.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6933 resistance level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. This Tuesday the Aussie is remaining capped below the 0.6925 level. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Oct) will be watched closely by traders at 15:00 GMT.
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The level to beat for bulls is at the 0.6933 level followed by 0.6960 and the 0.7000 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, as the Greenback is starting to gain strength across the board, it remains to been seen how far can bulls push the market in the medium term.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
The spot is reversing part of the earlier gains, trading back to the 0.6900 handle. Further consolidation is likely. Support is seen at 0.6895, 0.6870 and 0.6850 price level. A daily close below the 0.6850 might lead to a significant slowdown in the bull trend. 
 

Additional key levels.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6902
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 0.6883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6824
Daily SMA50 0.6801
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6954
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6926
Previous Daily Low 0.6876
Previous Weekly High 0.693
Previous Weekly Low 0.681
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6895
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6907
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6864
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6845
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6814
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6914
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6945
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6964

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends slump below 1.11 after ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beats

EUR/USD extends slump below 1.11 after ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beats

EUR/USD extends its falls and dips below 1.11, the lowest in a week after ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beats expectations with a jump to 54.7 points. Optimism about trade lowers the chances of US rate hike, strengthening the dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI

GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI

GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY pushes past 109.00 as data inspires another rally

USD/JPY pushes past 109.00 as data inspires another rally

USD/JPY has a lot to be happy about today as the good ISM non-manufacturing data beat expectations of 53.5 to print at 54.7.

USD/JPY News

Gold continues to sell off as the dollar rallies

Gold continues to sell off as the dollar rallies

Gold has lost around 1.50% of its value today as it seems investors are positioning away from safe havens.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire

The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures