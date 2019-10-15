AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie trading at two-day lows near 0.6750 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is trading near the 0.6750 after the London close.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6750 level, followed by 0.6720. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) on the daily chart. 
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a sideways market in the medium term. The spot is challenging the 0.6750 support. A break below the level can see the Aussie moving down to the 0.6720 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
AUD/USD is trading below the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance is seen at the 0.6780 and 0.6800 price levels.
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6751
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 0.6776
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6763
Daily SMA50 0.6778
Daily SMA100 0.6864
Daily SMA200 0.6978
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6802
Previous Daily Low 0.675
Previous Weekly High 0.6811
Previous Weekly Low 0.6704
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.677
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6782
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.675
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6724
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6698
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6802
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6854

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

