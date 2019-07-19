AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie trading at daily lows after peaking at 2-month highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is retreating from the 2-month highs.
  • The level to beat for bears are 0.7030 followed by 0.7015.

AUD/USD daily chart


The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the 0.7000 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).


AUD/USD 4-hour chart


AUD/USD is pulling back down as the market is trading above its main SMAs. Bulls are losing steam as they need to reclaim the 0.7060 resistance in order to reach the 0.7100 handle.

 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 

AUD/USD is trading at daily lows as the market is testing the 100 SMA near 0.7040. The market is correcting down and a break through 0.7040 can lead to 0.7030 and 0.7015 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7049
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 0.7075
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6992
Daily SMA50 0.6952
Daily SMA100 0.7018
Daily SMA200 0.7091
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7077
Previous Daily Low 0.7005
Previous Weekly High 0.7026
Previous Weekly Low 0.6909
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7049
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7033
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7028
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.698
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6956
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7124
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7172

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

