AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie stabilizing below 0.6900 figure ahead of the FOMC

  • AUD/USD corrected up to the 0.6900 figure following the recent selloff.
  • Market participants are waiting for the FOMC at 18:00 GMT.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is correcting us ahead of the FOMC meeting at 18:00 GMT. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut 25 bps. 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
 
The Aussie is trading well below its main SMAs as the market found some resistance at the 0.6900 level. Sellers want a continuation of the bear rally by driving the market towards 0.6870, 0.6857 and the 0.6830 level according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
AUD/USD is trading between the 50 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Immediate resistances can be seen near 0.6900, 0.6920 the 0.6940 level according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6886
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.6872
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6986
Daily SMA50 0.6959
Daily SMA100 0.701
Daily SMA200 0.7085
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6909
Previous Daily Low 0.6868
Previous Weekly High 0.7058
Previous Weekly Low 0.6902
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6884
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6893
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6857
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6842
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6816
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6898
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6924
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6939

 

 

