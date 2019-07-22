AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie softening near daily lows, sub -0.7060 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is pulling back down after hitting 2-month highs last week.
  • The level to beat for bears are 0.7030 followed by 0.7015.

AUD/USD daily chart

 

The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the 0.7100 figure and its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).


AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 

AUD/USD is retracing down as the market is trading above the main SMAs. Bulls are losing momentum as they need to reclaim the 0.7060 resistance in order to climb back up to the 0.7100 handle.


AUD/USD 30-minute chart
 

AUD/USD is trading towards the daily lows as the market is challenging the 200 SMA near 0.7035. The market is in a correction down and a break below 0.7030 suport can lead to 0.7015 and 0.6980 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7039
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.704
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6998
Daily SMA50 0.6953
Daily SMA100 0.7018
Daily SMA200 0.7091
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7082
Previous Daily Low 0.7037
Previous Weekly High 0.7082
Previous Weekly Low 0.6996
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7054
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7065
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7024
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7008
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6979
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7069
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7098
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7114

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

