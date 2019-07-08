AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie sliding to daily lows, sub-0.6980

AUD/USD is under bearish pressure below the 0.7000 handle.

The level to beat for bears is the 0.6958 support.

AUD/USD daily chart



The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US Dollar is stronger across the board sending AUD/USD down.





AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD is trading below 0.6980 resistance and the 50 SMA. If sellers can trade below 0.6958 they could reach 0.6907 to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading at daily lows below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias. Immediate resistances are seen at 0.6980, 0.7016 and 0.7030.



Additional key levels