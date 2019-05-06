AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie sliding to daily lows near 0.6960

Earlier in Asia, the Reserve Bank of Australia rate statement provided little movements on the Aussie.

The US Dollar is regaining some strength sending AUD/USD down.

Investors will be scrutinizing the next Non-Farm Payrolls report this Friday.



AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).



AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD is retracing below the 0.7000 figure as the market is testing the 200 SMA.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart



AUD/USD is trading at its daily lows below the 50 and 100 SMAs. A daily close below 0.6960 would be seen as bearish and potentially open the doors to 0.6930 and 0.6900 figure. Resistance is at 0.7000 and 0.7050.

Additional key levels