AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie sliding to daily lows near 0.6960

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Earlier in Asia, the Reserve Bank of Australia rate statement provided little movements on the Aussie.
  • The US Dollar is regaining some strength sending AUD/USD down.
  • Investors will be scrutinizing the next Non-Farm Payrolls report this Friday. 


AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). 


AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD is retracing below the 0.7000 figure as the market is testing the 200 SMA.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart


AUD/USD is trading at its daily lows below the 50 and 100 SMAs. A daily close below 0.6960 would be seen as bearish and potentially open the doors to 0.6930 and 0.6900 figure. Resistance is at 0.7000 and 0.7050.

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6971
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 0.6991
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6931
Daily SMA50 0.7028
Daily SMA100 0.7077
Daily SMA200 0.7126
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7005
Previous Daily Low 0.6956
Previous Weekly High 0.6945
Previous Weekly Low 0.6899
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6986
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6975
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6963
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6935
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6914
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7012
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7033
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7061

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

