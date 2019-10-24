AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie rolling into the Asian session below 0.6835 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is losing steam on broad-based US Dollar strength. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6810 support. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs) on the daily chart. However, in October, the market has been bouncing sharply and managed to surpass the 100 SMA for a limited amount of time. 
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is challenging the 0.6810 support and the 50 SMA. The level to beat for bears is the 0.6810 support. A break below the level is necessary for the market to trade towards 0.6767, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
AUD/USD is trading below its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 0.6833 and 0.6850 price levels.
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6818
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 0.6853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6773
Daily SMA50 0.6785
Daily SMA100 0.6856
Daily SMA200 0.6965
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6863
Previous Daily Low 0.6833
Previous Weekly High 0.6858
Previous Weekly Low 0.672
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6844
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6837
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.682
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6807
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6867
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.688
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6897

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

