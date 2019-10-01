AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie registers biggest quarterly drop since 2016

  • AUD/USD dropped 3.8% in the July-September period – the biggest quarterly drop in nearly three years. 
  • The immediate outlook is neutral with the pair trapped in a 40 pip range. 

The AUD/USD pair fell by 3.88% in the third quarter – its biggest quarterly drop since the final three months of 2016. Back then, the AUD had dropped by 5.96%.

It is worth noting that the Aussie dollar has reported losses in seven out of the last eight quarters. 

The losing run could be extended to the fourth quarter of 2019 as the US and China are unlikely to reach a permanent deal anytime soon and the Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to hit the zero lower bound in the next year or so. 

The central bank is widely expected to cut rates today by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.75% and ease further in February. 

As of now, the pair is lacking a clear directional bias. The Aussie dollar has been restricted largely to a narrow range of 0.6740 to 0.6780 since Thursday. 

A break above 0.6780 would expose resistance at 0.6820-0.6850. However, the MACD histogram is reporting bearish condition. Therefore, a downside break of the recent trading range looks likely. A range breakdown would allow a deeper drop to 0.6687 (Sept. 3 low). 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral-to-bearish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6757
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6812
Daily SMA50 0.6806
Daily SMA100 0.688
Daily SMA200 0.6993
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6771
Previous Daily Low 0.674
Previous Weekly High 0.6806
Previous Weekly Low 0.6738
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6759
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6737
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6724
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6707
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6768
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6785
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6798

 



 

 

