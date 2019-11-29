AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie on track to end Friday near weekly lows, sub-0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The aussie remains under bearish pressure despite USD weakness.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6760 support.

 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The spot remains under pressure despite the USD weakness this Friday.
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
The aussie is trending down below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6760 level. If broken on a daily closing basis, AUD/USD could extend the move down towards the 0.6740 and 0.6714 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD remains under pressure below the 0.6773 resistance and its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Resistance is expected at 0.6773 and 0.6795 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6763
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.6768
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6829
Daily SMA50 0.6805
Daily SMA100 0.6824
Daily SMA200 0.6924
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6779
Previous Daily Low 0.6759
Previous Weekly High 0.6835
Previous Weekly Low 0.678
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6767
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6771
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6758
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6749
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6738
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6789
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6798

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

