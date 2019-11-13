AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie off daily lows, stays under pressure below the 0.6850 level

  • The Aussie is bouncing mildly from the daily lows after the London close.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6810 support level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs) on the daily chart. This Wednesday the Aussie keeps drifting down. 
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is trading off the November low just above the 0.6934 support level and the 200 DMA. The spot is drifting down and the sellers will likely be looking for a downside break below the 0.6810 support level. The next relevant support is seen at the 0.6766 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is under pressure below its main SMAs. Resistances are seen at 0.6850 and 0.6870 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6835
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.6842
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6859
Daily SMA50 0.6817
Daily SMA100 0.6847
Daily SMA200 0.6943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6858
Previous Daily Low 0.6831
Previous Weekly High 0.6929
Previous Weekly Low 0.6847
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6841
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6848
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.683
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6817
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6803
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6857
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6884

 

 

