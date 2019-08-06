AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie is under pressure near 0.6760 at multi-month lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The buck is up across the board as the market mood improves slightly.
  • The level to beat for bears are seen at 0.6761 and 0.6740 supports. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is under pressure near multi-month lows while trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a strong bear trend below the main SMAs. Bears intend to break below 0.6761 support to reach 0.6740 and 0.6715 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is under pressure below its main SMAs. AUD/USD could find immediate resistance at 0.6785 and the 0.6800 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6762
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6756
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6946
Daily SMA50 0.695
Daily SMA100 0.6999
Daily SMA200 0.708
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6805
Previous Daily Low 0.6748
Previous Weekly High 0.6917
Previous Weekly Low 0.6763
Previous Monthly High 0.7082
Previous Monthly Low 0.6832
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6769
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6783
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6734
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6712
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6676
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6791
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6827
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6849

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

